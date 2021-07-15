Volkswagen has been ordered to pay €3,000 compensation to people who bought diesel cars fitted with software that falsified the vehicles’ emissions test results.

The mass claim, brought against Volkswagen, Seat and Škoda dealers on behalf of 150,000 car owners, could cost the manufacturer between €225m and €450m altogether.

The district court in Amsterdam agreed that the price tag was enhanced because people believed they were buying a ‘green diesel’. Second-hand buyers will be entitled to €1,500 compensation.

‘Buyers can expect cars to comply with regulations. If they don’t, the car is worth less than the purchase price,’ the court said.

The lawsuit was brought by Stichting Car Claim, a dedicated foundation set up by lawyers and members of motoring organisations including the ANWB.

Volkswagen fitted the cars with devices that automatically altered their performance to cut nitrogen emissions when they were undergoing environmental compliance tests.

The scandal, which became known as Dieselgate, has cost the manufacturer more than $30 million in fines, settlements and recall costs and led to the resignation of former chief executive Martin Winterkorn.

Volkswagen has also been ordered to compensate car buyers in countries including Germany, Italy and Spain.

Source: DutchNews.nl

Photo: Matt Boitor via Unsplash