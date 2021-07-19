It’s the last podcast before the summer holiday, but there’s little respite in prospect for thousands of people in Limburg hit by unprecedented flooding in the Maas valley. The chances of anyone going abroad are diminishing fast as the surge in coronavirus cases turn the Netherlands red on the EU’s travel map. The country is shocked by the murder of investigative journalist Peter R de Vries in broad daylight in Amsterdam. Mark Rutte apologises after clashing with reporters over the failures of the government’s coronavirus strategy. And justice minister Ferd Grapperhaus unveils plans to make doxing a criminal offence.

The DutchNews podcast will return on September 3. Enjoy your holidays!