HTM will be working on the tram rails between the tram platform at The Hague’s Central Station and the Grote Marktstraat tram tunnel from Saturday, 17 July to Sunday, 15 August. The tracks will be partially renewed and the tram overpass above the Rijnstraat will be reinforced.

The tram tunnel will close. Tram lines 2, 3, 4 and 6 will operate their routes in 2 parts. Several tram stops will not be in use and there will be substitute buses. More and up-to-date information can be found on the website of HTM.

Source and Photo: Denhaag.nl