The Netherlands will donate its stockpile of 745,000 doses of the anti-Covid vaccine AstraZeneca to countries which have appealed for help to the Dutch government.

Other vaccines that are surplus to requirement will go directly to the international Covax programme which is making vaccines available to developing countries, the health ministry said.

The Netherlands had earlier donated vaccines to Suriname, Indonesia and Cape Verde. Now the list will include Namibia, Tanzania and Ireland.

AstraZeneca is only used by family doctors for people over the age of 60 and recently, people who feared they might fall victim to a rare side effect causing thrombosis were given the chance to opt for Pfizer for their second jab.

The Dutch contribution to Covax will be around 20 million doses by the end of the year.

Source: DutchNews.nl

Photo: Mika Baumeister via Unsplash