It provides The Hague with 70 million euros each year that the Permanent Court of Arbitration and the International Court of Justice of the United Nations are housed in the Peace Palace, Erik de Baedts, director of the Carnegie Foundation, told The Hague FM in Haags Bakkie. ‘Last year a study did not show that the world saved billions through war alone, but a lot was added for the economy in The Hague and the Netherlands.’

Those judges live here, fly in all kinds of things and sit in a hotel, drive by taxi and visit restaurants. And law firms are located there.’ The Carnegie Foundation owns and manages the Peace Palace. “It is peace in action. Every day.’

In addition to the Permanent Court of Arbitration, the International Court of Justice of the United Nations and the Hague Academy of International Law, the building also houses the Library of the Peace Palace. In addition, the Carnegie Foundation is committed to promoting human rights and international cooperation, among other things. ‘There are also conferences where, for example, we discuss adoption rights.’ In addition, young lawyers are taught about human rights. “It all comes together in the Peace Palace.”

‘The international cooperation started in The Hague’

“The Peace Palace was already there before the United Nations,” recalls De Baedts. ‘The international cooperation started in The Hague. Thanks to Queen Wilhelmina, who was honorary chairman of the Hague Peace Conference of 1899, the countries came together and NL because there had to be a small neutral country, so we could tax it.’

“Later came the thought; We must all do it together and we must want the horrors of war to be avoided. And there was a thought to that: when countries no longer send their young boys to the battlefield, but their old wise lawyers who fight their battles in court. So: arbitration. Then a permanent court of arbitration was established and all countries go there if they had created one. And that court is still there.”

Arbitration is a form of informal mediation. The parties then agree in advance with the arbitrators’ decision. “But that happens often, so they can say what they want.”

‘We are the second UN city in the world’

Later on, the permanent international court was also created. “You also have to be able to sue a party that does not want to. And then came the permanent international court, now the United Nations International Court of Justice. The only main body of the United Nations that is not in New York is in The Hague! We are the second UN city in the world.”

Source and Photo: Denhaagfm.nl