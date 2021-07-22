Photo description: Parking spaces for shared scooter on Zwarte Pad. Photo Credit: Denhaagfm.nl

264 parking spaces have been created on the Zwarte Pad for shared scooters. As soon as the compartments are full, you can no longer park a scooter there via the app. At busy times there will be parking coaches to guide you. The municipality will let you know.

Incorrectly parked scooters are a major annoyance at Scheveningen. On summer days the scooters are parked criss-cross. Many complaints about this were also received at the Nuisance Reporting Center Scheveningen. In the apps you can see if the parking spaces are full, then the parking location is no longer available.

The municipality previously announced that it would share the reports with the providers of the scooters so that they can solve the problem. Parking spaces have now been added.

Photo description: Previous parking of shared scooters in Scheveningen. Photo Credit: Denhaagfm.nl

Source and Photos: Denhaagfm.nl