All information in response to Wob requests is now available on a special site of the municipality. It should ensure more openness, fewer secret documents and it should be easier to request information from the municipality.

Wob stands for Government Information (Public Access) Act. It means that people can request more information from the government about, for example, decision-making. Anyone who wants more information can submit a Wob request, the government must then make that information public.

The city council recently passed a motion for more publicity. The site contains an overview of all Wob requests. ‘This proposal makes the municipality more accessible, clearer and more transparent’, says Party for the Animals party chairman Robert Barker. Together with the CDA, the Haagse Stadspartij and the PvdA, the PvdD submitted the proposal.

The information on wob.denhaag.nl concerns every Wob decision and the annexes from 1 July 2021 (the date of the decision). For privacy reasons, specific (personal) data has been made illegible.

Source: Denhaagfm.nl

Photo: Kaitlyn Baker via Unsplash