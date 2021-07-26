Germany has added the Netherlands to its list of risky destinations, the day after the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control placed seven of the 12 Dutch provinces on its highest risk list.

The change means everyone from the Netherlands over the age of six who is visiting Germany must go into quarantine for the first five days of their visit if they have not been fully vaccinated. A negative test is sufficient for people in transit to another holiday destination.

The new requirement comes into effect on July 27.

Meanwhile, it may soon be easier for people living in the Netherlands to visit Britain because talks on accepting each others coronavirus certificates are at an advanced stage, news agency Bloomberg said on Friday.

Currently people from the Netherlands visiting the UK must go into quarantine whether or not they have been vaccinated, and do the same again on their return home.

However, negotiations between Brussels and the US to recognise each other’s vaccination passes are ‘struggling to make headway,’ Bloomberg said.

Source: DutchNews.nl

Photo: CardMapr.nl via Unsplash