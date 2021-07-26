The Street Consulate (Straat Consulaat) reports an increase in the number of migrant workers sleeping in tents on the street since the shelter closed on 1 June. The interest group, which is committed to homeless people, believes that the municipality of The Hague is doing too little for this group.

According to the Street Consulate, the pressure on social care has been increasing since 2020. “The number of people who report to the homeless counter remains high,” said a spokesperson for the organization. ‘This year 4,285 people have registered. When you talk about outdoor sleepers, we estimate that there are between a hundred and 150.’

Eastern European homeless people and other undocumented migrants who were not entitled to shelter before the corona crisis were provided with it during the lockdown to prevent further spread of the corona virus. The costs of the scheme were for the State. In view of the relaxed corona measures, the municipality of The Hague closed this emergency shelter as of 1 June. As a result, according to Street Consulate, there are now about sixty Eastern and Central European labour migrants living in tents on the street.

Falling through the cracks

Omroep West spoke to a woman who had been homeless for seventeen years and who also stayed outside in a tent, just like the many migrant workers. She fell through the cracks and had no right to shelter. She had no work, only a tent to keep herself dry and to sleep in at night.

“Looking back, it’s been quite difficult at times. Especially if it had rained, for example, it became harder. But at some point your body gets used to it. Then when people asked where I was going, I told them I was going home,” she says.

Sleeping on the street

Now the woman also works for the Street Consulate and gives sleeping bags and tents to the migrant workers who now live outside. She sees that there is a great need for a roof over their heads. “Everyone wants to leave, but there’s just no room and they have rights. Then you are often condemned to sleep on the street.’

According to a spokesperson for the organization, the trend already started last year. ‘In 2020 we have already distributed a hundred tents, sleeping bags and shelter bags. The counter currently stands at 54 of these sleeping necessities.’ Most of them are not entitled to emergency shelter, because they have not built up any rights under the Social Support Act (Wmo).

Not registered properly

According to the spokesperson, this is due to the fact that these migrant workers are often not properly registered. When that is the case, it turns out to be difficult to track them down. ‘If it cannot be demonstrated that people have been working and residing in the Netherlands for many years, they are not entitled to reception as EU migrant workers.’ The spokesperson states that the municipality of Utrecht does have policy in this area, for example.

According to the municipality of The Hague, that story needs nuance. ‘Utrecht is about temporary, small-scale shelter for distressing cases and people with a concrete perspective on work and housing in the short term. This approach is the same as that of the municipality of The Hague, where a comparable number of distressing cases are taken care of after the closure of the corona shelter for non-right holders,” said a municipal spokesperson.

Dire cases

About forty migrant workers were received during the lockdown, whose perspective was determined at an early stage. The municipality then spoke with the labour migrants in collaboration with the Street Consulate and the Barka foundation about returning to their country of origin and possible guidance to work. ‘People who did not want to participate in a project have left and have found a solution within their network.’

The municipality would like to emphasize that distressing cases are always taken care of. According to the spokesperson, this always happens. People for whom temporary shelter is essential for other reasons are also taken care of. ‘That is always custom work. Currently there are four to six. They stay in places within the Access to Social Shelter and in hotels’, the spokesperson continues.

Right to housing

The Street Consulate wants the municipality to do more with structural support and refers to a recently presented research report by the Institute for Research into Lifestyles & Addiction (IVO). With the research, she hopes to contribute to ‘solutions for prevention and the reduction of homelessness and addiction among Central and Eastern European migrant workers’, as can be read on its website.

The organization believes that both the central government and the municipality have a responsibility in this. ‘In line with human rights conventions, we believe that everyone has the right to housing. People who have fallen between the cracks during their stay in the Netherlands must be taken care of, linked to the care they need,” said the spokesperson for the Street Consulate.

‘Municipality says it can’t do anything’

‘We work on the street and collect signals and translate that into politics. In The Hague, the municipality says it cannot do anything for these labour migrants, because most of them are not covered by the Social Support Act. They indicate that this is national policy and that there is not much they can do about it.’

According to the municipality, the central government is increasingly focusing on structurally improving the provision of shelter and support for non-right holders. ‘Among others in response to the Roemer report on labour migrants. The Hague is participating in a working group with other cities and the ministries involved to map out action perspectives’, it sounds. The municipality also refers to the publication of the recent IVO interim report.

Source: Omroepwest.nl