Those who stay in The Hague this summer will not be bored. From laser tag to VR racing, supping and graffiti lessons, there is plenty to do for young people with The Hague Inside Out.

‘With more than 50 free activities in many undiscovered places, The Hague is the ultimate urban playground this summer. There is Binck Urban Playground, Zuiderpark Vakantiepark 16+ and City-Camp Madestein.

Binck Urban Playground

In the afternoon and evening, young people can go wild with supping at Kompaan, race VR Formula 1, skate lessons and graffiti workshops, crossfit and boxing training, music and singing and dance workshops. And next to an open-air cinema at PIP as the biggest blast: an assault course!

City Camp Madestein

Camping in cardboard tents is possible from 18 to 21 August at City Camp Madestein. Every day a new batch of 75 young people arrives. They can first pimp their own cardboard tent. In addition, there are masterclasses such as boxing with Delano James, Afro-Fushion dancing with Mistura Movement and in the evening chilling and singing by the campfire with Pat Smith.

Registration starts on August 2 via the site of The Hague Inside Out .

South Park Holiday Resort

Free dance and music workshops are given during Zuiderpark Vakantiepark in the Zuiderparktheater and there is a movie night. It is for young people over the age of 16.

July 31: Hiphop, Afro and Breakdance workshops by the Hague HipHop Centrum

August 6: Rap, DJ and beatmaking workshops by JM Fuego, Zefanio, Kevcody, Lee Aron and host Jack Faded.

August 29: Movie night with performances and a special guest.

Corona

According to the organization, The Hague Inside Out will be realized corona-proof according to the corona measures in force at the time. All participants must adhere to the basic measures.

Source: Denhaagfm.nl

Photo: Parker Gibbons via Unsplash