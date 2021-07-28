The Hague will again invest more than 4 million euros in Southwest. The money is mainly used for opportunities for young people and to stimulate the neighbourhood economy. ‘Southwest urgently needs attention, care and money, so that all residents have the same opportunities as elsewhere in The Hague’, says alderman Martijn Balster (PvdA).

The contribution is part of the Regiodeal, funds from the government and the municipality to strengthen the neighbourhoods Bouwlust, Vrederust, Morgenstond and Moerwijk from a socio-economic point of view.

One of the examples is Made in Moerwijk , where attention is paid to the neighbourhood economy. ‘We are going to work on more manufacturing industry and more employment in the healthcare sector in Southwest, by linking talent and new employers’, says Balster. In addition, young people are better guided to internships and jobs through a youth employment agency.

35 Projects

The millions are used to financially support new and ongoing projects. ‘In recent years we have been able to support a total of 35 projects, some of which will eventually be able to continue independently and some of which will become a permanent part of municipal policy. I am proud of all the initiatives in the neighbourhood, which could not have been realized without the many involved residents in the neighbourhoods.’

Earlier this month, ‘Het Verbond van Zuidwest’ was signed by more than a hundred parties, including the municipality, residents, entrepreneurs, professional parties and the government. ‘Without a long-term commitment, the real change that Southwest needs cannot be realised,’ says the alderman. ‘We have started a movement, a future of hope and perspective.’

Source: Denhaagfm.nl

Photo: Ibrahim Boran via Unsplash