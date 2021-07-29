The number of people admitted to hospital with coronavirus continued to rise in the 24 hours to Wednesday morning, with an average of 94 new patients per day over the past week.

The increase means that the number of hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients has risen from 428 to 629 in a seven day period. Of them, 164 patients are now in intensive care.

Public health institute RIVM reported 3,513 new coronavirus cases by Wednesday morning, but this figure is likely to be an underestimation because of technical problems.

Source: DutchNews.nl

