The American pharmaceutical company Pfizer is counting on a turnover of between 78 and 80 billion US dollars (66 billion to more than 67 billion euros) for the whole year due to revenues from the corona vaccine that the company developed. That would be a doubling of turnover in 2020. The company announced that expectation in an explanation of the second-quarter results.

Pfizer posted revenue of about $19 billion in the second quarter of this year, up 92 percent from the same period a year ago. The corona vaccine that Pfizer developed together with the German pharmaceutical group BioNTech contributed $7.8 billion to sales.

In total, Pfizer has already delivered more than a billion corona vaccines around the world, CEO Albert Bourla reports in the results report. “The speed and efficiency with which we are trying to vaccinate the world against COVID-19 is unprecedented,” he says. “We want to build on that success by continuing to follow the science and do even more groundbreaking research.”

For the full year, Pfizer expects sales to fluctuate between $78 and 80 billion. 33.5 billion of that should come from the corona vaccine. In 2020, the company had sales of $42 billion.

Originally, the company expected $72.5 billion in revenue for 2021, to which the vaccine would contribute $26 billion. It is the second time this year that Pfizer has revised its revenue forecast upwards.

Source: NU.nl

