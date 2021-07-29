Save the nightlife, that’s the message of eight night mayors. With a manifesto, they hope that the cabinet will pay more attention to nightlife and how it is doing due to the corona crisis. Because that is not good, says the night mayor of The Hague, Pat Smith.

The nightlife was allowed to open again for two weeks : dancing was possible again, there were beach parties. But when the infections rose again, the fun was over. The cabinet decided that the night catering had to close again. “That’s not just the clubs, but also festivals and events,” says Smith.

Smith says too little attention is paid to the importance of nightlife. According to him, it is a valuable economic movement. And socially very important. ‘You make social contacts, you acquire social skills. Ideas made with a beer in the evening are fleshed out with a cup of coffee in the morning. You come up with very good ideas creatively.’

And then you have the economy. The hospitality industry now has a major staff shortage. ‘And technicians in music venues have also started looking for other jobs.’ Smith therefore now calls the cabinet policy an extinction policy.

Keep pulling everyone together

‘We understand that there is a virus circulating, but we base ourselves on advice from Fieldlab, for example,’ says Smith on behalf of the Dutch Nighttime Alliance (DNA), which was established to join forces in nightlife. “If we want to eradicate this virus, we all have to keep working on it and keep pulling.”

When the cabinet decided that nightlife could start again, it happened overnight. That was not the right way. “And with a broken test system,” Smith adds. But he also says that the nightlife itself has to take matters into its own hands. ‘Mistakes have also been made and the test system has sometimes turned a blind eye.’

Can’t keep up

This is not sustainable for entrepreneurs and everyone who works in the nightlife, says Smith. ‘A sausage was hung in front of it, we were allowed to take a bite and he pulled back hard again. You can do that one, two, three times. But the spirit and willpower dies out. I see that a lot: people are completely drained and think to look for another job. Then you get an extinction policy.’ And then come back from that, says Smit.

He says that it remains to be seen whether festival organizers will get their money back through the guarantee fund if their event has to be cancelled. ‘Because no permit, no insurance and therefore no money back.’

‘As if it was Liberation Day’

Smit himself also got a taste of the nightlife with a performance by Splendid. ‘Those two weeks were crazy, but also surreal. It suddenly came out of nowhere. Now everything was open at once, very crazy. You could also see that with the people: they went completely wild, as if it was Liberation Day.’

Smith thought it was wonderful to see and experience. ‘But when it stops, the blow is all the greater. That is really mentally draining, for musicians, organizers and clubs.’

Increase pressure

The manifesto should draw more attention to the nightlife and the consequences of the long closure. ‘It has to go around and there are still playful follow-up actions. We are trying to increase the pressure to talk to all parties. We have announced that we are there, we are looking after the interests of the culture and of its soul.

Because, according to Smith, if there is too much focus on just the virus and less on the rest, it will be tough once everything is over. “Then you get it like a big bucket of water in your mouth.”

Source: Denhaagfm.nl

Photo: Daniel Tafjord via Unsplash