People from the Netherlands hoping to visit family or holiday in England and Scotland will not have to go into quarantine if they have been fully vaccinated from August 2.

However, they will still have to show a negative test on arrival and take a PCR test on the second day of their visit. People who have not been fully vaccinated will still have to go into quarantine.

As expected, the British government has agreed to relax the rules for European visitors and people from the US in what they hope will be a boost for the tourism sector.

⚠️ INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL UPDATE ⚠️ TRAVEL FROM 🇳🇱 TO 🇬🇧 from 4AM on 2/8, travellers to England who have been fully vaccinated in Europe, will be able to travel from 🟡countries (including 🇳🇱) without having to quarantine For more information, see https://t.co/9pySp9fqOp — UK in NL🇬🇧🇳🇱 (@ukinnl) July 28, 2021

Wales and Northern Ireland have not yet said if they will follow the English example.

Holidaymakers returning to the Netherlands from England or Scotland will still have to show a negative test result on their return and spend at least five days in quarantine, whether or not they have been vaccinated.

Pre-flight covid tests in NL – free, loads of options for location/time. PCR tests (if needed) once back in NL – free, loads of options for location/time. Trying to arrange Day 2 PCR tests and return fit to fly tests in UK – Byzantine horror show of capitalism gone mad. — Prof Anna Watts (@drannawatts) July 28, 2021

That will remain the case unless the Dutch foreign ministry changes its recommendations. The UK is regarded by the Dutch as a very high risk area because of the spread of the highly-infectious Delta variant.

EU holidays

The Dutch government has changed its designation for all EU member states to either green or yellow because of the implications for holidaymakers from Monday, August 2.

However, from August 8, everyone over the age of 12 returning home from an EU country which is yellow, rather than green, will have to show either that they have been vaccinated, recently recovered from coronavirus or have had a recent negative test.

Almost 60% of Dutch adults are now fully vaccinated.

Spot checks

The measure will apply to all forms of travel and there will be spot checks on cars crossing the border back into the Netherlands. Those without a test can be fined €95.

The cabinet is also recommending that everyone returning from holiday take a test on the day of their arrival back, on day two and on day five. Tests can be done via the regional health board test centres or through self-testing.

The Netherlands itself is likely to remain dark red when the new version of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control publishes its new map on Thursday.

This means that other EU countries are still free to impose their own requirements on Dutch travellers.

Source: DutchNews.nl

Photo: Tomek Baginski via Unsplash