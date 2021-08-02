Scheveningen is a lively place. Everyone is welcome. But sometimes it gets too busy. That can lead to unpleasant and sometimes even unsafe situations. The municipality wants to prevent this. So that visitors can enjoy their visit and relax, residents can live there pleasantly and business can receive their guests with a warm welcome.

This is why the municipality will start a trial on the boulevard. From 1 August to 27 September cameras will be installed there. These cameras will keep track of the number of people at various places. Nobody will be recognisable in the images. This smart technology will help the municipal enforcers. So they know in time where to go before it gets too crowded. This way Scheveningen remains a great place…for everyone.

The municipality would like to hear your opinion on this trial. You can fill in a survey in Dutch or English:

Source and Photo: Denhaag.nl