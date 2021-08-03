With Teddy bear swimming your child gets used to the water in a playful way. It’s all about playing, discovering and trusting. This is how you make your child ‘water-free’. You can now get a discount on 12 Teddy bear swimming lessons on Friday morning in the Overbosch swimming pool.

You pay €30 instead of €65 for a subscription of 12 lessons. The classes are from September 17 to December 10, 2021. There are no classes during the autumn holidays. This subscription is cheaper than usual. This is because these 12 lessons are given by swimming teachers who receive extra training for Teddy bear swimming. They are supervised by experienced swimming instructors.

This discount does not apply to Teddy Bear Swimming at other times or in other pools.

Ages

There are 3 groups for Teddy Bear Swimming, the group depends on the age of your child. A maximum of 15 places are available in each group. 1 place offers space for 1 child and 1 parent or guardian.

9.00 – 9.45 am for children from 0.5 to 1.5 years

10.00 – 10.45 for children from 1.5 to 2.5 years

11 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. for children from 2.5 to 4 years

Buy subscription

You can only buy this special subscription in the Sportwebshop. At the 1st lesson you will receive a stamp card for 12 Teddy Bear swimming sessions on presentation of your purchase confirmation and proof of identity. You take this stamp card with you to the swimming pool every lesson.

Buy Your Teddy Bear Swimming Subscription Here (In Dutch)

Why teddy bear swimming?

With a lesson plan that includes music, movement, games and toys, your child will be introduced to fun and safety in the water. Advantages are:

Your child becomes familiar with water.

It is good for your child’s motor development.

It stimulates the psychological and physical development of your child.

It creates a bond between the parent and the child.

The child learns to relax in the water.

Class schedule

Good to know

On Friday morning the bathing water is extra heated.

Each group has room for a maximum of 15 children with 1 parent or guardian.

You can only buy this subscription via the sports webshop.

You cannot exchange this subscription for cash.

This subscription is only valid on the indicated days in the Overbosch swimming pool.

The Ooievaarspas is not valid with this subscription.

Questions?

Contact the Sports info line. This can be reached from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. via telephone number (070) 353 72 72 or via e-mail address sportinfolijn@denhaag.nl.

Source: Denhaag.nl