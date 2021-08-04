The five Dutch national airports processed 3.9 million passengers in the second quarter of this year, compared with fewer than one million in the same period of 2020, at the peak of the lockdown.

The figure for 2021 is still less than a quarter of the 18 million passengers who flew via Schiphol, Eindhoven or another airport between April and June 2019, before restrictions on foreign travel led to the virtual shutdown of the travel industry.

The biggest group of passengers – nearly 600,000 – flew to Spain this spring. The US, where restrictions are still in place, is in second place with 7% of the total.

Source and Photo: DutchNews.nl