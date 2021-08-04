THE HAGUE – ‘It is not acceptable that people have to be on a waiting list for longer than five weeks’. These are firm words from the Parnassia Group (Mental Health Specialists) spokesperson, with which he explains why in July and August the GGZ institution in The Hague does not accept new patients with common psychological problems such as anxiety, depression, psychotrauma and personality problems. The cause: a shortage of practitioners.

There are currently too few practitioners in the city of The Hague, which means that the waiting time for people with certain complaints is increasing, the spokesperson explains. That is why the general practitioners have been asked by letter not to refer people to the Parnassia branches in The Hague during the summer months.

‘Acute care is never in jeopardy. The care providers are available for all emergency and crisis reports,” the spokesperson underlines. There are also opportunities for new patients to follow a treatment at Parnassia despite the stop.

Get to another location faster

‘We currently offer several alternatives for patients. For example, you can opt for online treatment, you can go to another location in Zoetermeer or Leiden or you can opt for a different mental health institution in The Hague altogether.’ If you choose one of these options, you can receive treatment within five weeks.

‘We hope to be able to get rid of the waiting lists by temporarily pressing the pause button. Then we will have room for all patients again in September’, the spokesperson concludes.

‘Deficiency of practitioners plays a long time’

The staff shortage has nothing to do with the fatal shooting in which a patient shot a psychiatrist and a security guard in early July. The latter did not survive. “The shortage of practitioners has been going on for a long time,” emphasizes the spokesperson. The waiting lists are increasing at two locations of the mental health care institution in The Hague. Where there is room for 190 treating specialists, there are approximately 35 vacancies.

Source: Omroepwest.nl

Photo: Anthony Tran via Unsplash