As of this week, The Hague has added a supplier of electric cargo bicycles: BAQME. Provider Cargoroo could already be found in our city. You can’t just leave the new bikes somewhere, parking zones must be used: at the end of a ride, a parking check is requested, after taking a photo the app can be closed. The new bicycle is also available in the HTM app.

BAQME bicycles have already been driven in Rotterdam before. “The way we move through cities is changing and The Hague is going along with it,” says Berenice van Gessel, COO and co-founder BAQME. “We hear that more and more residents of The Hague are open to a future in which mobility is shared instead of ownership. We hope to offer residents of The Hague an attractive new transport solution as an alternative to the car in the city.”

A bicycle with a full battery is good for a ride of at least 40 kilometers, the pedal assistance ensures a speed of 25 kilometers per hour. The box has room for two children and a dog or two large bags with groceries. It costs 15 cents per minute with a starting rate of 50 cents.

Practice has snags

Residents’ organization Bewoners Rondom het Plein takes a critical look at the new shared bicycles. ‘Although the idea behind sharing concepts is sympathetic; it has practical snags,” the organization writes on Twitter. “Firstly, as residents and entrepreneurs of the city center, we are trying to get rid of bicycles parked on the street by setting up neighborhood parking facilities. Second, sharing concepts should replace cars. If that is really the goal, these could be parked in car parking lots.”

Source: Denhaagfm.nl