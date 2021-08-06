You can get a corona vaccination at the Cars Jeans Stadium for the last time on Sunday 15 August. GGD Haaglanden has announced that it will close a number of vaccination locations from 16 August. This is because the largest numbers of vaccinations have already been done in June and July. The GGD is now focusing more on smaller-scale vaccinations.

At the same time, a vaccination can be obtained without an appointment at the stadium in The Hague, Silverdome in Zoetermeer and the Broodfabriek in Rijswijk. In The Hague this has been possible since Monday, in Zoetermeer and Rijswijk it is possible from Saturday.

“Almost everyone who qualifies for a vaccination has now been fully or partially vaccinated, has scheduled an appointment or has received an invitation.” According to the GGD, more than a million shots have already been taken in the Haaglanden region. “This scaling down is in line with the national vaccination strategy. If circumstances change, plans will be adjusted. We will continue to respond flexibly to the situation.”

August 15 is the last day that a shot can be obtained at the ADO stadium, after September 5 the location in the Broodfabriek in Rijswijk will also close. Vaccination remains possible at other locations (Haga Sportlaan, Delft and Leidschendam-Voorburg) and the GGD wants to focus more on ‘specific neighbourhoods where the vaccination rate is still lagging behind’.

Vaccination without an appointment

Since Monday it has been possible at the ADO stadium to get a vaccination in Haaglanden without having to make an appointment, from Saturday you can do that at the stadium in The Hague, Silverdome in Zoetermeer and the Broodfabriek in Rijswijk.

Source: Denhaagfm.nl

Photo: Steven Cornfield via Unsplash