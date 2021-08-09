Weekend closures N44

Rijkswaterstaat will carry out maintenance on the public lighting along the N44 near Wassenaar during the weekends from 20 to 23 August and 27 to 30 August. Road users should take into account an extra travel time of 10 to 30 minutes.

Closures

The N44 is closed in both directions from the N14 to the A44:

Friday, August 20, 9 p.m. to Monday, August 23, 5 a.m.

Friday, August 27, 9 p.m. to Monday, August 30, 5 a.m.

Alternate Routes / Diversions

All through traffic will be diverted via N14, A12 and A4. The following detour routes apply for both weekends:

Traffic from The Hague in the direction of Amsterdam, Leiden or Katwijk first follows the N14 or A12 and then the A4.

Traffic from Amsterdam in the direction of Wassenaar continues to follow the A4 until exit Hoogmade (6) and is diverted via Willem de Zwijgerlaan, the N206 and the N441.

Traffic from The Hague in the direction of Wassenaar will be diverted via the Wittenburgerweg.

Yellow signs and information panels along and above the road indicate the diversion routes.

Extra travel time

Road users should take into account an extra travel time of 10 to 30 minutes. In case of unfavorable weather conditions, the work may be postponed.

Public Transport

Bus companies Arriva, EBS and HTMbuzz are adjusting their timetable due to the work. For more information, visit the website of these transport companies.

About the work

During the work, Rijkswaterstaat will replace the public lighting and associated cabling. With this maintenance we ensure that the lighting is satisfactory again and that traffic can continue to drive smoothly and safely. The new LED lighting is energy efficient and sustainable.

For more information visit: www.rijkswaterstaat.nl/werkzaamheden or www.vananaarbeter.nl

Source: www.rwsverkeersinfo.nl