This summer is shaping up to be one of the wettest on record, and there is more rain on the way, weather forecasters said on Friday.

So far, more than 50 millilitres of rain have fallen on 15 days, and that, says Rico Schroder of Weerplaza, is a new record.

This summer has been typified by heavy, localized showers, and their number is likely to increase as global warming takes place. ‘When the air is warmer, it can hold more water vapour and so produce more rain,’ he says. ‘Global warming will allow the air to contain even more water vapor in the future, which could make showers even heavier and more frequent.’

More localised thunderstorms are on the cards for this weekend, according to weather bureau KNMI, which sees rain likely most days in the coming week, and little change into the second half of the month.

Sunday in particularly will be stormy, with strong winds on the coast and temperatures no higher than 19 Celsius. In a normal summer, August temperatures average around 24 degrees.

Source: DutchNews.nl

Photo: Rowan Heuvel via Unsplash