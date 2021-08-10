Young people between the ages of 16 and 27 can camp overnight at the Haagse Stadscamping in Madestein next week. It is one of the activities of the Summer Programme070. ‘You really dive into camping life,’ says organizer Peter Boelhouwer in Haags Bakkie on Den Haag FM. ‘We are also going to give it a bit of a festival-like feel.’

Every day a new club of young people (maximum 75) can camp overnight in a tent that you can decorate yourself. ‘We sleep in a cardboard tent, how funny is that?’ At three o’clock in the afternoon guests are welcome, the next morning at 10 o’clock the mini-holiday is over. ‘With the measures that are in place now, you can’t be together for several days either. It’s a day and night.’

There are also various activities: Delano James will give a boxing masterclass, night mayor Pat Smith will come and make music in the evening and there will be a silent disco. “We thought it would be fun to be active for a few days.” There are still a few places left to come and camp on Madestein between 17 and 21 August. “You can just sign up.” You can do this via The Hague Inside Out website (in Dutch only).

Source: Denhaagfm.nl