Since the start of August, the coronavirus rules have changed to allow more travel between the UK and the Netherlands. Thousands of people have booked trips to visit friends and family members for the first time in 18 months, or to take a holiday.

However, strict rules on testing and quarantining are still in force on both sides of the border and there are heavy penalties for breaking them.

Many DutchNews.nl readers got in touch to say they found the rules confusing and contradictory. We’ve done our best here to sum up the key points and answer your questions and will try to keep you updated on any changes.

For full details of the two countries’ rules check the relevant web pages for the Dutch government and the British government.

Travelling to the UK

Use the Dutch government’s interactive guide here.

Can I travel to the UK from the Netherlands?

At present, the Netherlands is on the UK’s amber list, meaning travel is allowed with a negative coronavirus test. Travellers vaccinated in the EU no longer need to go into quarantine.

What documents do I need to travel?

A negative coronavirus test, a passenger locator form, proof of vaccination (if you have it) and confirmation you have ordered tests to take after you arrive (see below).

You can complete the passenger locator form online in the 48 hours before travelling. You will get a QR code that you can either print off or store on your phone.

What tests do I need to take?

You must take a PCR or antigen test no more than 3 days before travelling and produce a negative test certificate. Otherwise, you risk a £500 fine.

Anyone travelling from the Netherlands before the end of August can book a free test to travel. These tests are also available to visitors from the UK returning home. You don’t need a Dutch DigiD or proof of residency. Free tests booked through the regional health service (GGD) are not valid for travel.

Is my vaccine passport accepted in the UK?

The EU Covid Certificate is recognised by health authorities in all UK nations. Digital or paper versions are acceptable. You must have had all your vaccinations at least 14 days before travelling.

What if I travel through France or Belgium?

France and Belgium are both on the UK’s amber list, so the same rules regarding testing and quarantine apply. The ‘amber plus’ rules for France were dropped on August 8 so fully vaccinated travellers no longer have to quarantine in the UK.

Belgium classes the Netherlands as a ‘red zone’ country. Anyone staying longer than 48 hours will have to either quarantine or show proof they’ve either been vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 in the last 180 days (but more than 11 days ago).

If you are entering France you need to show you have been fully vaccinated for at least 7 days (28 days for the Janssen vaccine), recovered in the last 180 days or had a negative PCR or antigen test result in the last 24 hours.

Do I have to quarantine in the UK?

If you have proof that you’ve been fully vaccinated, you do not have to quarantine. You will still need to book and take a test on day 2 (see below). If you don’t have proof of vaccination, you will need to quarantine for 10 days after you arrive.

The quarantine supervision team will call you on the number you give on the passenger locator form and may visit you to check you are quarantining. The maximum fine for breaking quarantine is £10,000.

Do I have to test after I arrive?

Even if you’re vaccinated, you’ll need to take a test on day 2 and send it away for results. You need to book this test before you leave and state the booking reference on your passenger locator form.

If you haven’t been vaccinated you’ll need to book and take tests on day 2 and 8 – even if you’re leaving before day 8. There’s an optional ‘test to release’ which will allow you to end your quarantine after five days if it’s negative, but you’ll still need to take the day 8 test.

Children aged 11 and over have to take a test before departure and a day 2 test. Children aged 5 to 10 only need to take a day 2 test.

The UK government’s website has a list of approved test providers. Also check independent rating sites such as Covid Testing Network.

If you’re travelling to Scotland you must book your tests through the CTM booking portal.

Are the travel rules for the UK likely to change?

The UK reviews its colour-coded list every three weeks. The next review is in the last week of August. The decision is based on a combination of infection rates, vaccination rates, variants of concern and how much genomic sequencing a country is doing.

Travelling to the Netherlands

Can I travel to the Netherlands from the UK?

The UK has been classed as a very high-risk country, but since August 8 it is no longer seen as having a ‘virus variant of concern’. That means the EU travel ban does not apply to people who are fully vaccinated.

There are exemptions from the ban for people in long-term relationships, essential workers, people travelling for pressing family reasons, and students, researchers or skilled migrants on short visits. You will need documentation to prove this.

If you have had two vaccines, or one vaccine dose and a recent infection, or one dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine, you will be allowed to enter the Netherlands as long as you had your second vaccine at least 14 days before travelling. For the Janssen vaccine, this waiting period will be 28 days from August 14.

What documents do I need?

You will need to fill in a Vaccine Declaration Form from the Dutch government website before you travel. This applies to everyone over the age of 12. Unvaccinated children are allowed to travel with their parents, but they still have to take a coronavirus test before departure.

You will also need to complete a quarantine declaration (see below) even if you are exempt from quarantine.

What tests do I need to take?

Either a PCR test no more than 48 hours before departure, or a rapid antigen test (also known as a lateral flow test) taken no more than 24 hours beforehand. An antigen test must be supervised.

Is my vaccine passport accepted in the Netherlands?

The NHS Covid Pass issued in England and Wales and vaccination status letters in Scotland and Northern Ireland, are valid as proof of vaccination. The NHS Covid app is not compatible with Dutch systems, so you will need the paper version.

If you’ve been vaccinated in the UK and live in the Netherlands, the GGD health service in Utrecht can validate NHS certificates. Visit https://www.ggdru.nl/corona or call 0800 1421.

What if I travel through France or Belgium?

If you transit straight through (because you travelled via Eurotunnel, for example) the tests taken before you leave the UK will cover you. You are allowed to stop briefly for rest or to fill up your car.

France and Belgium are both code yellow on the Dutch government’s risk scale, so if you’re staying longer in those countries you’ll need proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test result – either a PCR test taken in the last 48 hours or an antigen test from the last 24 hours.

Do I need to quarantine in the Netherlands?

There is a 10-day mandatory quarantine period for travellers from very high-risk countries, including the UK. However, there are numerous exemptions. You can leave quarantine after five days with a negative test result (see below).

The list of exemptions covers cross-border workers and commuters, informal carers and people travelling for funerals. There is also an exemption for ‘necessary family visits’ to first and second-degree family members, i.e. parents, children, brothers and sisters, including step-families and relatives by marriage. The government’s website states: ‘Examples of necessary family visits include reunification with family members after a long period of separation due to the COVID-19 pandemic or a visit to a sick family member.’

Before travelling you must fill in a quarantine declaration, either online or on paper. If you are claiming exemption you still need to complete the form and tick the relevant box. The form states that you need to take documents supporting your case, but the government website advises that ‘only a quarantine declaration is necessary’.

Your quarantine address and phone number are passed to the supervision team, who will call you to check you are complying. If you break quarantine you could be fined €339.

Do I have to test after I arrive?

Testing on arrival is not mandatory, but you can only leave quarantine early if you test negative on day five. This must be a PCR test. You can book a free test by calling the GGD hotline on 0800 1202 or +31 850 659 063 if you’re calling from abroad. If you have a Dutch DigiD you can book the test online at coronatest.nl.

You are allowed to leave quarantine to take a coronavirus test. This also applies if you are staying for less than five days and need to take a test to travel back.

Are the travel rules for the Netherlands likely to change?

The Dutch public health ministry told DutchNews.nl that the UK would be eligible for reclassification as a ‘high-risk’ country if the infection rate falls to 500 per 100,000 over a two-week period. On August 9 the level was 555, though it has risen slightly in recent days. The final decision is at the discretion of the health ministry based on the advice of the public health institute RIVM.

Travellers from high-risk countries must test before travelling but are not compelled to go into quarantine. They are advised to take a test five days after arriving.

Source: DutchNews.nl

Photo: Tomek Baginsk via Unsplash