Work started this week for the construction of double barriers at Scheveningseslag and Vissershavenweg.

Since the beginning of June, the Strandweg has been closed in the evenings to prevent nuisance from cruising car traffic. At the moment it is traffic controllers and fences that stop car traffic. From the end of August to mid-October, the Strandweg will be closed with the new barriers.

A capacity management system will be placed next to the barriers. This shows via digital signs how many parking spaces there are still, both in the parking bays of the Strandweg and in the parking lot Noordelijk Havenhoofd. In total there are approximately 550 parking spaces.

The system is expected to be operational by Friday 27 August at the latest. From then on, it is possible to enter the Strandweg as long as parking capacity is available. Between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. it is not possible to drive onto the Strandweg at all. You can still drive out.

Source: www.de-scheveninger.nl