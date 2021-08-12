Users of shared scooters from GO Sharing will now have to take a photo after a ride that shows how the scooter is parked. This is to prevent illegal parking of scooters.

The photos are randomly checked and users run the risk of receiving a warning if they leave the vehicle parked incorrectly. If this happens more often, a fine will follow.

GO Sharing is the second user to use this feature in its app. BAQME, the provider of electric cargo bicycles, has the same function in its app: the ride cannot be completed without a photo.

Earlier, the provider of the shared scooters already decided to use parking coaches at Scheveningen to prevent ‘wild parking’ of shared scooters in the seaside resort. And special parking spaces have been created at the Zwarte Pad.

Source: Denhaagfm.nl