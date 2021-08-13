After a few weeks of intermittent summer weather, it has now been lovely for a few days. For those who want to have a nice barbecue but don’t have a garden or balcony, you can go to the park. Special barbecue areas have even been created.

The special barbecue areas have been selected in such a way that residents of The Hague can barbecue peacefully in beautiful surroundings. Without causing any nuisance to local residents and other visitors to the park. There are extra waste bins at the places, according to Het Haagse Groen.

You can light the barbecue on the playing field of the Westbroekpark, the playing field and the Roggeveld in the Zuiderpark and in the Uithof. ‘You can also barbecue on the Noorderstrand or in our green areas. As long as you follow the indicated rules and do not cause any nuisance or danger’, says forester Simon.

Forbidden to barbecue

It is clearly indicated in places where you are not allowed to barbecue, such as in the Japanese Garden, the Rosarium, Stadspark De Verademing and Westduinpark.

‘It is not allowed in the Westduinpark because of the protected nature. You are not allowed to leave the paths and you are therefore not allowed to barbecue there. This also applies to the Rosarium in Westbroekpark. There are too many children playing in the relaxing area, which makes it too dangerous’, explains Simon.

Leave it tidy

The ranger also emphasizes safety. ‘Watch out for stray dogs and small children. We also think it is very important that you leave everything tidy,’ he says.

So: leftover food and packaging belong in the waste bin, or take the waste home when the bin is full. ‘Leaving food lying around leads to nuisance from vermin such as rats.’ Let glowing coals cool completely before throwing them away.

Let glowing coals cool before you throw them away. ‘Some barbecue places have special containers for glowing coals. You can throw them hot in there.’

The most important rules

Follow the locally indicated instructions carefully

Don’t barbecue along the forest edges

Place the barbecue safely and far enough from the ground so that the grass is not damaged

Put coals or briquettes in a container on a stand; don’t place them directly on the grass

Allow glowing embers to cool completely before disposing of them in a regular trash can, or take them home with you. Most barbecue areas have special bins in which you can leave glowing coals.

Source: Denhaagfm.nl

Photo: Alex Belogub on Unsplash