The Live on the Beach concerts, which were scheduled for September 2, 3, 4 and 10 on the beach in Scheveningen, have been postponed until 2022. This happened in response to the corona press conference on Friday evening, in which the current measures for events were extended to September 20. Organizer Arwin Touw reacts disappointed to The Hague FM at this decision. ‘ As an industry, we cannot show that things can go well.’

On Thursday, the first signs came that the concerts would have to be cancelled. ‘The leaked OMT advice already indicated that it would not look so positive’, says Touw. ‘But you still hope that the Council of Ministers on Friday will come to a different view. Formula 1 story also played a part, which will take place in the same weekend. We had hopes it would continue. We feel pushed aside.’

Yet Friday night came the bitter pill. Touw does not understand the trade-offs of the extension. ‘There have been a lot of football matches with twenty or thirty thousand people. I don’t hear anything about infections coming back.’ He also refers to the American festival Lollapalooza, which attracted 385,000 people and afterwards 203 people were tested positive for the corona virus: less than 0.1 percent of the number of visitors.

‘As an organisation, we sit down with the municipality, the fire brigade and the GGD. You would say that it is precisely during these types of licensed, professional events that the GGD closely monitors what you are doing. You should be able to organize it properly and safely.’

The festival has been postponed to 2022. Visitors who had a ticket for this year will keep their ticket for next year’s edition. Shifting such a big event is not child’s play. ‘The moment we learned that the measures would last longer than until September 1, we started to keep a finger on the pulse. We will then text, call and make contact with all parties involved. What do we do? Is there availability? It’s an incredible puzzle’, says Touw.

Touw is taking the time this weekend to let the news of Friday evening sink in and to relax for a while. After the weekend, the mill will start running again for 2022. ‘We will go into full production on Monday and see how we can proceed with this.’

