After a month of work, the tram tunnel will be open again from Monday. In recent weeks, HTM has been working on the tram tracks between the tram platform of The Hague Central Station and the Grote Marktstraat tram tunnel.

The tracks have been partly renewed and the tram viaduct over the Rijnstraat has been reinforced.

Due to the work, trams 2, 3, 4 and 6 could not reach the Grote Markt, Spui and The Hague Central stops. The Ternooit and Oostinje stops (tram 2 and 6) and the Beatrixkwartier stop (tram 3 and 4) were also temporarily out of use. That is why the trams ran in two parts and travelers had to take the bus or metro in the intermediate part.

