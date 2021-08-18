Timo Bosman of Den Haag Outdoor is one of the event organizations that has joined the protest from the events sector. Hundreds of organizations in the country are expected to take to the streets on Saturday, August 21 to demonstrate against the corona policy. ‘We have had to endure a lot with the entire country in a year and a half, but at the moment we are the ones who take the hardest blows,’ says Bosman in Haags Bakkie.

‘I was asked to join and I am happy to do so. I think it is good that we unite and show that the cultural sector is important. People need it. So, I think it shouldn’t be underestimated what we do. At the moment this is really the corner where the blows fall.’ Bosman earlier decided not to let Den Haag Outdoor take place at the end of this month due to the cabinet’s corona rules. It was impossible for the organization to reduce the number of visitors to 750. ‘That is not feasible in terms of costs’, he said earlier.

‘ We are making a fist with the Unmute Us‘, the organization writes about the planned protest march. ‘We are sending out a clear signal to The Hague: it can no longer be done like this; we will not be silenced. The sector asks for a clear plan for the future, with measurable agreements, but also for recognition of the emotional state of the many visitors and makers who do not feel heard. We want to be able to meet again, laugh and dance again. Above all, we want to be able to look ahead again.’

Source: Denhaagfm.nl