The Hague is organising the Clean Neighbourhood campaign week from 18 to 24 September 2021. Help get your neighbourhood and The Hague clean again.

The Clean Neighbourhood campaign will begin on World Cleanup Day on 18 September 2021. This is the biggest global clean-up campaign of the year. Millions of volunteers in 180 countries will come together to clean up the world in 1 day. The Hague is happy to take part with the Clean Neighbourhood campaign.

The way it works:

Walk around your neighbourhood in the week of 18 to 24 September and take a few minutes to pick up some litter. For example, a can, a face mask or plastic lying on the street or in the grass. Every little bit helps!

Would you rather make a grander gesture? Grab a trash picker, garbage bag and gloves at a lending point. Contact a starting point in your neighbourhood and make an appointment to collect the needed supplies.

More information can be found at: www.schoondoenwegewoon.nl