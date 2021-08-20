THE HAGUE – Extinction Rebellion wants to block the centre of The Hague from 11 to 18 October. “It is time to pay attention to that other crisis again,” says a spokesperson for the action group. “Only through civil disobedience can we achieve social change.”

Extinction Rebellion’s plans are still at an early stage, but the organization has made an appeal to come to The Hague in October. What the action will look like exactly has to remain a secret for a while. ‘But we want to place blockades in various places in the centre and keep them in place for as long as possible.’

The action group hopes that the one and a half meter rule will then have expired to make it easier to demonstrate, but according to the spokesperson, this is not necessary. ‘In Amsterdam we also set up a blockade on the Zuidas earlier this year. Then we had to keep one and a half meters away and that went well. So we have the experience to continue, where we can stick to the guidelines of the RIVM. So there can be attention again for that other crisis.’

The Netherlands will be climate neutral in 2025

The group wants to raise awareness for the environment with the campaign. The spokesperson points to the recent report of the United Nations climate panel IPCC. This shows, he says, that the need to make the Netherlands climate neutral by 2025 is greater than ever. ‘We were able to see the effects of climate change again this summer. We really need to do something now. And these forms of civil disobedience are the only way we can bring about social change.”

It is still too early for Extinction Rebellion to say how many demonstrators will come to The Hague. “Everyone is coming back from vacation now, so we’re still in the recruiting phase. We have been in existence for about three years and in that time we have managed to build up a group of thousands of stakeholders. So it’s certainly not going to be small.’

Source: Omroepwest.nl