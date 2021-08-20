A small majority of MPs have supported a plan to charge people for coronavirus tests in order to access events.

Although those who are unable to have a vaccine for some reason may have an exemption, people who have simply chosen not to be vaccinated will probably have to pay towards tests.

Caretaker health minister Hugo de Jonge told a parliamentary debate that he hoped the ruling would be an ‘incentive’ for more people to be jabbed, but fought shy of recommending compulsory vaccinations, reports NOS.

In order to access some events and locations as the Netherlands opens up completely, people will need proof of vaccination, a negative test or proof that they have had the virus, he said. The ‘entry proof’ will be required when more than 75 people are present at a location, event, festival, match or cultural event.

The contribution is likely to be around €7.50. There was also strong opposition, with the far-right PVV saying the rule was a step towards compulsory vaccinations and the socialist SP worrying that it could increase divisions between rich and poor.

