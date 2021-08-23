If you want digital proof of vaccination but you do not have DigiD, you can contact the GGD.

A DigiD is required in order to get the EU Digital COVID Certificate (DCC). People who do not have DigiD can get digital proof or paper proof of vaccination at the GGD.

Who is it for?

The application at the GGD is available to everybody who has Dutch nationality or who lives in the Netherlands and has a citizen service number (BSN). And the application is available to people who received a vaccine which has been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) or is on the Emergency Use Listing of the World Health Organisation (WHO) outside the Dutch vaccination programme. Read the information on the website of the Dutch government under ‘Getting proof of vaccination after being vaccinated outside the Netherlands’.

Are you an EU citizen and were you vaccinated in the European Union? Then you have the right to a DCC from the country in which you were vaccinated.

Apply

You can request a DCC by sending an email to vaccinatieqr@ggdhaaglanden.nl. Or call the CoronaCheck helpdesk on tel. 0800-5090 or 0800-1421.

More information

Source: Denhaag.nl