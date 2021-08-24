Do you have old items you would like to get rid of? Turn them in for free during the clean-up days (opruimdagen). Items which can still be used will go to the secondhand shops and bulky waste will be disposed of properly. Read where and when the clean-up days are. Will you also take part?

When and where are the clean-up days?

The clean-up days are from 17.00 to 20.00 hrs. Look at the timetable for a clean-up day in your neighbourhood:

What can you turn in on the clean-up days

bulky waste (such as furniture, household items, boards, boxes and large pieces of glass)

items for the secondhand shop (kringloop)

old bicycles

small electrical appliances (appliances with a plug or battery which are not larger than about 50 cm. Examples: mixers, vacuum cleaners, irons, toys, radios and TVs, computers and printers, video players, tools, telephones and chargers, lighting, music, smoke detectors, clocks and watches)

domestic chemical waste (such as paint, lamps and batteries)

You cannot get rid of construction and demolition waste during the clean-up days.

Have bulky waste collected

Are you unable to take part in the clean-up day in your neighbourhood? Have your bulky waste collected for free. You need to make an appointment. Read more on the page Collection of bulky waste and garden waste.

Secondhand shops

You can also give your old items to many of the secondhand shops in The Hague. They will also pick up your old items from your house for free.

