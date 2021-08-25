Beach pavilions don’t have to break down their business this winter again. Minister Cora van Nieuwenhuizen (Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management) has decided that they may also remain in the winter period this year. Water boards and municipalities can now decide whether wintering will be allowed.

The minister has given permission for wintering because the catering industry was closed for a long time due to the corona measures. The trade association Koninklijke Horeca Nederland (KHN) had requested this.

‘We are not there yet with this approval! Now all involved water boards, coastal municipalities and provinces must each separately agree to wintering in their own region’, KHN said.

Positive

‘KHN, the Dutch Coastal Association and Strand Nederland are already discussing this with them and a number of them have already indicated that they are positive about this in principle. We hope that, after the Minister’s approval, the other water boards and municipalities will also agree and that the beach companies will now receive clarity in the short term.’

‘This has been fought for’

Entrepreneur André Triep, chairman of the Beach Pavilion Holders at Scheveningen, is pleased with the minister’s decision. “We fought to make this possible,” Triep says in Haags Bakkie on Den Haag FM. ‘We have substantiated that to the minister that it is necessary.’

‘The financial need is high’

It is not the intention to always leave the beach tents, but it is necessary to compensate for the bad season that the pavilions have been running due to the corona measures, Triep argues. ‘We have emphasized that it is now necessary again because the financial need is high. It costs the government nothing and it saves us in costs.’

Beach pavilions be allowed to stay to stand, but not Open

The wintering has the same conditions as last winter: the seasonal items on the beach may remain, but not open. ‘We are leaving the pavilions purely to save costs,’ explains Triep. It is not the intention to throw parties or to work with takeaway during the winter period.

Source: Denhaagfm.nl

Photo: Holland Park Media