‘Make sure you do your homework well’, is what Jan Kokje of real estate association NVM Haaglanden advises potential buyers of a house. To intervene as a buyer, you have to be well prepared, says Kokje, because then you have a much better chance.

It is sometimes difficult for first-time buyers who want to buy their first home. There are many viewings and tens of thousands of euros are outbid on the asking price. The average house price in The Hague was 433,800 euros in the second quarter of this year .

The Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) reported this week that houses are 16.3 percent more expensive nationwide in July than a year earlier. That is the largest price increase after October 2020, when owner-occupied homes were also 16.3 percent more expensive, according to CBS.

More room

And that is not going to change for the time being, Kokje expects. ‘We have a good housing market, the economy is doing well and interest rates are low. The market is very popular,” he says in Haags Bakkie .

Detached houses and semi-detached houses in particular are doing well on the market these days. According to Kokje, this is also due to the corona crisis. “Everyone wanted more space, more rooms.” That price increase is approaching 20 percent.

How do you get in between?

According to Kokje, it is important to prepare well in advance. ‘So not: I’m going to look at houses and then I’ll call the bank about what I can borrow. And do I still have to approve?’

Kokje therefore advises everyone to bring an adviser with them. ‘A broker knows exactly what to look for, who knows what rules there are. He also knows how to immediately estimate what it is worth and to highlight all the specifics. That means you are well prepared.’

According to Kokje, you then have a good head start. ‘Then you have won half compared to the large group that just comes to watch. That way you increase your chance that you can buy something.’

According to Kokje, the government should do much more for the housing market: ‘Help along, think along, make sure something happens’. The simplest solution is to add more, according to Kokje.

But the government can do more. ‘Like streamlining permits better, look more closely at who lives there? Does anyone live crookedly? Are there excesses? Are there possible houses that can be split or buildings that can be converted into apartments? Recently, attention has been paid to this here in Haaglanden.’

Source: Denhaagfm.nl