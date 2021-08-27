The municipality of Leidschendam-Voorburg will once again conduct a residents’ survey among residents living near the Mall to map complaints about traffic nuisance. Alderman Astrid van Eekelen made this known in an interview with the website Stadszaken, media partner Midvliet reported. According to the alderman, who is responsible for the economy and traffic, too little has emerged from a previous survey to draw conclusions.

‘A survey was conducted in the spring about the parking situation. Unfortunately, insufficient information has been obtained, so we will be repeating this study in the autumn’, says Van Eekelen . ‘The survey should provide clarity about what exactly residents live with and which solutions are best suited to this.’

The previous survey showed that some of the residents want a blue zone or a parking permit system. However, Van Eekelen is not yet convinced that this is a good idea. ‘Such a blue zone and parking permits apply all year round, so we have to look closely together with the residents to see if this outweighs the prevention of nuisance.’

Technological Solutions

The municipality mainly focuses on a combination of public transport and technological solutions to better regulate traffic flows, such as the coordinated monitoring of traffic on the N14 and setting up a ‘dynamic green wave’. For this, various parties have to work together, because the N14, for example, is managed by Rijkswaterstaat.

The four thousand free parking spaces at the Mall should in theory be sufficient. In practice, however, it turned out last May and June that visitors to the Mall all come on the same day and at the same hours, which means that traffic into the center of Leidschendam has come to a standstill.

‘P+R and tram’

Earlier this week, the Rover traveler’s association (Reizigersvereniging Rover) pleaded with Omroep West for additional parking options at the ADO Den Haag stadium . From there, visitors would be able to travel further by tram. The municipality of Leidschendam-Voorburg announced that a pilot will soon be started with a P+R location, using tram 19. ‘As soon as more is known about this, we will share information about this with visitors and residents’, according to the municipality.

Source: Omroepwest.nl

Photo: Matt Boitor via Unsplash