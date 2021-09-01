The Utrechtsebaan (A12) will undergo major maintenance. The planned roadworks are perhaps raising specific questions among people who live in the area or who use the road. For this reason the municipality is organising a residents’ evening for anybody who is interested. It will be a digital meeting. It will take place on Wednesday, 15 September 2021 at 19.00 hrs. You can take part through Microsoft Teams.

During the meeting the participants will get information about the roadworks, the schedule and diversions. They will also be able to ask questions. They can do this through the chat function during the meeting. People can also ask their questions in advance by sending an email to utrechtsebaan@denhaag.nl. The most important and most frequently asked questions will be answered during the meeting. The other questions will receive a personal follow-up by email. Please include your email address if you ask a question in the chat.

Everyone who is interested in attending this evening is welcome. You can participate via a link. The link will be published on this page by Wednesday, 15 September. The meeting will be recorded. You will be able to watch the meeting afterwards using the same link.

About the Utrechtsebaan

The Utrechtsebaan is the sunken portion of the A12 motorway between the municipal boundary with Voorburg and the Zuid-Hollandlaan in the centre of The Hague. Approximately 60,000 vehicles use this major access road to the city centre each day. Maintenance of the road is needed to ensure that The Hague remains accessible in the future.

Source: Denhaag.nl