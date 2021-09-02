THE HAGUE – Municipalities are allowed to ban investors who buy cheap and medium-priced homes and then rent them out again. An amendment to the law that makes this possible will come into effect on 1 January, NOS writes. The municipality of The Hague is enthusiastic about the plan: buyers are not allowed to rent out the house for the first four years after the investment.

Due to the amendment of the law, people who are looking for an owner-occupied home have more opportunities. Municipalities must, however, be able to substantiate in which neighborhoods ‘unbalanced and unjust effects’ occur as a result of the buying activities of investors.

The Hague does not rule out purchase protection for the entire city. But investor Jeroen Lentze is against that. He owns more than a hundred houses in the city. ‘There is quite a bit to be said for providing municipalities with tools to tackle negative trends. I understand that you want to combat extortionate rents or entire streets that are being converted to room occupancy. Then I understand that there will be a quota per district or a ban for certain streets. But banning everything in the entire city is not a solution,” Lentze told the NOS.

Jeroen Lentze is a well-known investor in The Hague. Lately, he has been in the news more often because he is negotiating the acquisition of ADO Den Haag.

Fewer new homes

According to Lentze, purchase protection can also lead to fewer new homes. He says the homes he buys are always on the top floor. ‘I then ask for a permit to build a new house on top of it. This is how I add something to this city. But that is no longer possible with such a ban.”

Lentze says that he mainly rents out homes for a mid-range rent of up to about a thousand euros and that he always adheres to the points system for maximum rents.

