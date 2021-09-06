The OMT advises the Ministry of Health to relax the corona measures for primary education as of 20 September. That is according to pediatrician and OMT member Károly Illy in Trouw.

At hundreds of primary schools across the country, entire classrooms were immediately empty after the summer holidays. This new school year, the rule still applies that an entire class must stay at home if one child has tested positive for the corona virus. It causes major problems at schools, which are already struggling with backlogs due to the corona period. This is not only difficult for the teachers and children, but also for parents: they have to ensure that their child receives education from home.

But these difficulties may not last long: the OMT agrees that the cabinet can responsibly announce around September 20 that from now on students should only stay at home if they have been in close contact with an infected child. So says Károly Illy, OMT member and chairman of the Dutch Association for Pediatrics.

Source: Omroepwest.nl