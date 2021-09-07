The CPC Loop is cancelled this year. The organization has announced this. The running event is postponed to March 13, 2022

The organization says it has come to this decision after consultation with the municipality. An event with 40,000 participants and additional spectators is not considered realistic by the organization to be able to organize now.

“Even if the one and a half meter rule were to be released before that date, we would almost certainly have to take other restrictive corona provisions into account,” says organizer Mario Kadiks.

‘How to deal with the large audience is perhaps the biggest dilemma.’ Kadiks speaks of an ‘unmanageable problem’ that only becomes clear at a late stage what the new conditions are. The event was planned for September 26, a new press conference about the measures is planned for September 17.

Time crunch

‘The time constraint is high’, says Kadiks. Determining the desired scenarios for participants and the public can only take place after the new government measures have been announced.’

‘Then the municipality has to test and approve it. In view of the time that remains after that, we find it unrealistic to carry out the various scenarios properly and carefully. The CPC is a sparkling party that must be able to be celebrated safely.’

Virtual walk

It is not the first time that the organization has moved the running event. The 46th edition was first planned for March, that became September and will now be March 2022. There will be a virtual edition of the CPC Loop in September, with an app you can then cover one of the distances on a course of your choice.

Source: Denhaagfm.nl

Photo: CPC Facebook