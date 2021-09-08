If it is up to the PvdA, coffee shops will be spread over all 44 districts in The Hague. ‘One coffee shop often doesn’t cause any problems,’ says party representative Andrea Bartman. The party wants to see an end to clusters of coffee shops and expects the nuisance to be less.

The PvdA states that, among other things, the overconcentration of shops on Weimarstraat/Noorderbeekdwarsstraat is causing nuisance. ‘We don’t want to do that to the local residents. So at least two coffee shops there have to go. Only if they disappear, then too few coffee shops are left. That causes too many visitors and nuisance for those who remain.’

The shops would therefore have to move. ‘With 44 neighbourhoods, it should be possible to spread it out. Wouldn’t it be nice if almost every neighbourhood had one coffee shop? We can start moving the first one to the Haagweg in Nieuw Waldeck. There, one coffee shop causes less nuisance than three around Weimarstraat.’

The Wijkberaad Nieuw Waldeck is strongly opposed to a coffee shop in their neighbourhood and today offers a petition against the arrival of a shop to mayor Jan van Zanen. Coffee shop owners indicated earlier that they wanted to move, but needed support from the municipality to do so .

Too strict policy

In addition to the intention to relocate coffee shops, the coalition party also wants a more flexible policy for the shops, the municipality ‘s one strike out policy is considered too strict. ‘In other large cities you first get a warning if you sell to young people. In The Hague you have to close the doors immediately. I think that’s too hard for the entrepreneur who is often unable to properly check an identity document in a busy environment.’

The Hague should therefore follow the same policy as other large cities. ‘Then you also equate soft drugs with alcohol, where sellers to minors also receive warnings first.’

‘Don’t spread, but maintain’

Coalition partner CDA is not in favour of the spreading plan. ‘If you have found a nice house in our city with great pain and difficulty, you suddenly get a coffee shop including all the misery,’ tweets party chairman Kavish Partiman . ‘The solution is not spreading the nuisance, but strict enforcement and crackdown on violators!’

The Hague now has 36 coffee shops in the city, and it has been agreed that no new ones may be added.

Source: Denhaagfm.nl

Photo: Cambridge Jenkins IV via Unsplash