Residents and politicians have great difficulty with the construction of four towers on the site of the former Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment right next to Laan van NOI Station. The residents feel that they have been fooled during the consultation round. Politicians have doubts about the size of the new building. This became apparent today during a meeting of the Hague council about the plans, media partner Omroep West wrote .

Residents of the Bezuidenhout again showed themselves very critical. According to several speakers, they talked for a long time about proposals that could not be implemented. Only on the very last consultation evening were they digitally presented with the current plan. ‘It emerged as deus ex machina. Just imagine: you join the discussion about plan one and suddenly there is plan two’, says Anita Regout of a working group of residents of Bezuidenhout-central. She therefore argued in favour of redoing the participation process.

The residents also have substantive objections. The former department will be demolished to make way for four high towers of between 75 and 125 meters. This will include homes, offices, shops, catering establishments and possibly a hotel. The neighbourhood thinks the plans are far too massive. ‘As a result, the number of residents in the district doubles,’ says Regout. Resident Jeanette Doll agreed. According to her, the former ministry is an ‘iconic building’. It should be renovated rather than demolished. ‘It’s in good shape. A lot of people in the area have come to love it.’

‘Residents feel screwed’

Jacob Snijders of the Bezuidenhout District Council fears that ‘a 125 meter high spot’ will arise between the low-rise buildings of Bezuidenhout and Voorburg. ‘A whole wall between two neighbourhoods. Not everyone is happy about that.’

There are also many concerns in politics. Many parties criticized the way in which residents are involved in the plans. “What the hell has happened that the residents now say they feel screwed,” said Mikal Tseggai of the Labor Party. Anno Fekkes (D66): ‘I am amazed at how many people complain about participation. Something really has to be done about that, otherwise things will go wrong in this city.’

But there is also a lot of criticism of the construction of the towers themselves. For example, the proposals do not say anything about facilities such as schools. Councillor William de Blok of Hart for The Hague fears that, for example, there will soon be two thousand people living there and that it turns out that an extra school is needed. ‘Then there’s no room for that anymore.’ He is not against the demolition of the old ministry in principle, but the current plan is, according to him, ‘too colossal’. That is why he wants an alternative that is no higher than seventy meters.

Lack of green

The Party for the Animals pointed out that there will soon be a major lack of greenery. A place for this is still being sought, but that is too vague, according to group leader Robert Barker. He sees this ‘push forward’ of the problems on several fronts: the consequences for wind, water and bats all still have to be investigated. Jan Pronk (VVD) hinted that he is in favour of slightly lower construction. ‘It’s mainly about measurements,’ he said. The liberal: ‘We stand for densification at stations. But you can only do it once. So it has to be done carefully.’

‘We must stop the squirming to placate project developers’

But it didn’t stop there during the committee meeting. Cees Pluimgraaff of the CDA had already looked at the rents in the building. He was shocked. ‘Too small at too high prices. Who are we keeping there? The shame of wanting to house the inhabitants like this is over.’ Judith Kokkenburg of the ChristenUnie/SGP joined in. She also has major questions about the affordability of housing for ordinary families.

Too few social houses

Lesley Arp of the SP criticized the fact that there will not be enough social housing in the complex. Fifteen percent instead of the agreed standard of thirty percent. ‘Unacceptable. We have to stop squirming to placate project developers.’

Responsible alderman Anne Mulder (VVD, urban development) has yet to respond to criticism from the neighbourhood and council during a new meeting about the new building. He was unable to answer today due to time constraints.

Source: Denhaagfm.nl