The Dutch Cyclists’ Union (Fietsersbond) is again organising the biannual national Cycle City elections. The municipality invites cyclists to take an online survey (in Dutch). The city will then become eligible for the title of Cycle City 2022 and you could win an electric bike.

You can use the survey (questionnaire) to tell the municipality what you think of The Hague in terms of being a cycle friendly city.

The municipality is working hard to make cycling in the city safe, comfortable and pleasant. It has worked the past years on:

improving safety by tackling dangerous situations for cyclists

creating fast and comfortable cycling routes

paving cycle paths

opening more neighbourhood parking facilities

The municipality hopes that cyclists value these measures and that they give the municipality a positive review in the survey. Every cyclist is welcome to voice his opinion in the largest survey on cycling in the Netherlands.

Give your opinion

Cyclists can give their opinion in the survey on the:

space on the cycle paths

control and coordination of traffic lights

quality of the paving

Also topics such as ‘cycling pleasure’ and ‘cycling experience’ will be part of the survey.

Take the Survey (in Dutch)

By completing the survey, participants stand a chance of winning great prizes, such as an electric bike, an overnight stay or bicycle parts.

More information

You can find more information on the municipality’s cycling policy on the page Ruim baan voor de Fiets (in Dutch).

Source: Denhaag.nl

Photo: Alisa Anton via Unsplash