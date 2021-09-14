Prime minister Mark Rutte and health minister Hugo de Jonge will hold a press conference on Tuesday evening when they will outline their latest plans to keep coronavirus at bay into the autumn.

Many of the plans, such as the introduction of a coronavirus pass in cafes, theatres and cinemas, have already been leaked and on Monday evening it emerged that indoor events without seating may go ahead as long as capacity is restricted to 75%.

Multi-day events may also be sanctioned, with regular use of the CoronaCheck app, which shows if someone has been fully vaccinated, had a negative test or recently recovered from the virus.

The full list of changes will be made public after 7pm on Tuesday evening.

Ruben Brouwer, director of concert organizer Mojo, told television talk show Op1 on Monday evening that De Jonge had asked him not to organise any dance events for the coming period, even though that would be legally impossible to arrange.

It was a ‘bizarre conversation’ Brouwer told the programme. ‘On the one hand, the cabinet cannot explain why we have to keep to 75% capacity. And we have an entire report by Outbreak Management Team scientists which shows it does not matter if you operate at 75% or 100% capacity.’

Third jab

The Dutch health council will also say today whether or not it recommends a third vaccine dose for some people, now that almost 80% of the adult population is fully vaccinated.

France, Germany and Belgium have already said that people in vulnerable health can have a third dose, although the World Health Organisation recommends that people in poorer countries who have not yet been vaccinated at all be given priority.

Source: DutchNews.nl

Photo: Steven Cornfield via Unsplash