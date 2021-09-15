Tuesday, 21 September 2021 is Prinsjesdag: the opening of the new parliamentary year. This year King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima will be driven in a car to the Grote Kerk. Due to the coronavirus measures there will be a modified programme. You will only be able to watch the programme on television and online.

The opening of the parliamentary year is normally held in the Ridderzaal in the Binnenhof. But the Ridderzaal is too small to provide 1.5 metres of space between visitors. This is why the king will hold the Speech from the Throne (troonrede) from the Grote Kerk (Sint-Jacobskerk) again this year.

Traffic measures

There will be a ban on parking bicycles, mopeds and scooters in the streets around the Grote Kerk from Monday, 20 September at 16.00 hrs. to Tuesday, 21 September at 17.00 hrs.

The area around the Grote Kerk will be closed to the public on Tuesday, 21 September 2021. It will not be possible to see the arrival of the royal couple at the church or the ceremony. The area will be sealed off by fences and screens.

Parking

On Tuesday, 21 September 2021 there will be a ban on parking from 6.00 to 17.00 hrs. in the following streets:

Prinsestraat between the Nobelstraat and Kerkplein

Torenstraat between the Agnietenpad and Westeinde

Westeinde between the Vleerstraat and Torenstraat/Jan Hendrikstraat

Jan Hendrikstraat

Public transport

Tram 16 will operate an alternate route between the Statenlaan and Buitenhof stops.

Look for more information on htm.nl.

Pedestrians and cyclists

Homes, shops and business will remain accessible as usual. The roads will also remain open to cyclists and pedestrians.

Source: Denhaag.nl

Photo: The Hague & Partners/Jurjen Drenth