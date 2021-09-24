If you want to travel to or from The Hague this weekend, you cannot drive on the Utrechtsebaan. The road will be closed in both directions from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Preparations are being made for major maintenance later this year, when the highway leading out of the city will be closed for six months.

This weekend, traffic to and from The Hague has to make a detour. Motorists in and out of Amsterdam and Utrecht are being diverted via the N44, N14 and A4. Traffic in and out of Rotterdam will be diverted via the Rotterdamsebaan.

An exact date about the large-scale maintenance of the Utrechtsebaan is still unclear. The road work will probably start in mid-October. It is clear, however, that the road in the direction of Utrecht, ie out of the city, will be closed for at least six months. The lane entering the city will remain open to traffic.

Major maintenance needed

According to a spokesperson for the ANWB, maintenance on the Utrechtsebaan is urgently needed. The road is now about 45 years old, and almost every part needs a major overhaul. The substrate, the concrete and the asphalt all have to be replaced.

The walls and electrical installations along the road are also inspected and replaced where necessary. The work is expected to last until about March next year.

Source: Omroepwest.nl

Photo: Denhaag.nl