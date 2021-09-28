The bonfires in Scheveningen, Duindorp, Escamp and Laak will most likely continue during the coming New Year. The municipality of The Hague has already granted an event permit for the fire in Duindorp.

The organizers of that event in Scheveningen will most likely get the green light next week, media partner Omroep West reports. The event permits for Purmerendstraat in Escamp and Paets van Troostwijkstraat in Laak will be granted as soon as possible after those for Scheveningen. That takes a little more time, because they were late in submitting their final plans. This is reported by the municipality of The Hague.

If the fires actually continue this year, it will be the first time in three years that the builders will be able to get back to work on the beach in the days before the turn of the year.

Strict rules after a shower of sparks

During the turn of the year from 2018 to 2019, the bonfire at Scheveningen turned into a drama. There was a shower of sparks, which caused considerable damage in the area. The Dutch Safety Board (OvV) investigated the causes and concluded in a very critical report that everything had gone wrong. For example, the builders of the bonfires violated agreements with the municipality and the authorities did not act, so that the piles became much higher and larger than had been agreed. The OvV advised to introduce a licensing requirement for the bonfires from now on.

The municipality adopted those recommendations, which means that the builders now have to apply for a permit. A maximum size also applies to the stacks. They should not be larger than ten by ten by ten metres.

In recent years, fires did not go on

Partly due to these stricter requirements, it was not possible to let the fires continue in 2019. The time for completing the procedures was too short. Last year, the corona pandemic ensured that no fire was allowed to be lit. The mayor was not allowed to grant an event permit at the time. “This is a huge downer for everyone,” he said at the time.

This year it looks much better. Van Zanen previously stated that the municipality has ‘a positive basic attitude’ towards the fires. And now procedures are already at an advanced stage. That municipal permit for Scheveningen is still a long time coming because the city council recently decided that the beach pavilions may remain in the winter this year. This requires an adjustment of the safety requirements.

People can still object

According to the municipality, the applications for event permits meet all requirements, including those of the Public Prosecution Service. However, interested parties can still object to the permits.

In addition, more procedures have to be completed. The organizers of Duindorp and Scheveningen must also apply for a permit under the Nature Conservation Act. It is assessed by the province. All four must be exempted from environmental regulations. This is again assessed by the college of mayor and aldermen in The Hague. Objections may also be lodged against the granting of these permits.

Source: Denhaagfm.nl

Photo: Holland Park Media